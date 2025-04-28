Beijing Tong Ren Tang Releases Q1 2025 Financial Update

Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co ( (HK:3613) ) has shared an announcement.

Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co. announced the release of unaudited financial information for the first quarter of 2025 by its controlling shareholder, Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with an early insight into the financial performance of the company and its subsidiaries, potentially impacting investor decisions and market positioning within the traditional Chinese medicine sector.

More about Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co

Beijing Tong Ren Tang Chinese Medicine Co. is a Hong Kong-incorporated company operating in the traditional Chinese medicine industry. It primarily focuses on the production and distribution of Chinese medicinal products and is a subsidiary of Tong Ren Tang Technologies Co. Ltd., which is a major player in the industry and listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

