Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Proposes Three-Year Dividend Plan

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. has announced a proposed shareholder dividend return plan for the years 2025 to 2027, which has been approved by the board of directors and awaits approval from the general meeting. The plan aims to establish a sustainable shareholder return mechanism, balancing current shareholder returns with the company’s long-term growth strategy. It considers the company’s profitability, cash flow, and investment capital requirements, with a preference for cash distribution where feasible.

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co., Ltd. is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. It operates in the clean energy sector, focusing on providing sustainable energy solutions. The company is involved in the production and distribution of clean energy, aligning with market trends towards renewable energy sources.

