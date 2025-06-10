Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd Announces Rent Adjustment Resolution

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd Class H ( (HK:0187) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd announced a resolution passed by its Supervisory Committee regarding a rent adjustment for properties leased by its subsidiary, Jingcheng Haitong. The adjustment was made in response to market conditions and was deemed reasonable following negotiations. The decision aligns with legal requirements and safeguards the interests of all shareholders, including small and medium ones. The resolution will be considered at the company’s extraordinary general meeting.

Beijing Jingcheng Machinery Electric Co Ltd is a joint stock company incorporated in China, operating in the machinery and electric industry. The company focuses on providing machinery and electric products and services, with a market presence in China.

Average Trading Volume: 17,047,691

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$6.17B

