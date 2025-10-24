Beijing Health Gains Control Over Target Company Through Strategic Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Beijing Health (Holdings) Limited ( (HK:2389) ).

Beijing Health (Holdings) Limited has announced a significant development involving its financial and operational structure. The company has entered into an Acting in Concert Agreement with Jinfu, effectively gaining control over the Target Company by holding a majority of its voting power. This strategic move will result in the Target Company becoming a subsidiary of Beijing Health, with its financial results consolidated into the company’s financial statements, marking a deemed acquisition.

Average Trading Volume: 1,739,796

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$448.3M

