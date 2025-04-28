Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Announces 2025 AGM and Key Resolutions

Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Ltd ( (HK:6828) ) has issued an announcement.

Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting scheduled for May 29, 2025, where key resolutions will be discussed, including the adoption of financial statements for 2024, re-election of directors, and re-appointment of auditors. The meeting will also consider amendments to the company’s bye-laws and authorize directors to issue and deal with shares, reflecting strategic governance and operational adjustments aimed at enhancing corporate structure and shareholder value.

More about Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Ltd

Beijing Gas Blue Sky Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Bermuda, primarily engaged in the energy sector. It focuses on the distribution and sale of natural gas and related products in Hong Kong and other regions.

YTD Price Performance: -13.16%

Average Trading Volume: 22,703,368

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$750.3M

Find detailed analytics on 6828 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue