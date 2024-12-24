Beijing Enterprises Water Group Updates Share Registrars

Beijing Enterprises Water Group (HK:0371) has released an update.

Beijing Enterprises Water Group is set to change its share registrar and transfer agents in Bermuda and Hong Kong effective December 31, 2024. The new principal share registrar in Bermuda will be Conyers Corporate Services, while Tricor Investor Services will handle Hong Kong operations. This strategic adjustment is aimed at streamlining the company’s share management and transfer processes.

