Beijing Enterprises Environment Group Sees 50% Profit Surge in 2024

Beijing Enterprises Environment Group Limited reported a 3.2% increase in revenue from continuing operations for the year ended December 31, 2024, amounting to RMB1.664 billion. The company’s profit attributable to shareholders rose by 50% to RMB286 million, with earnings per share increasing to RMB19.1 cents. Despite these positive financial results, the board has decided not to recommend any dividend payment for the year.

More about Beijing Enterprises Environment Group Limited

Beijing Enterprises Environment Group Limited operates in the environmental sector, focusing on providing environmental protection and related services. The company is incorporated in Hong Kong and is involved in various environmental initiatives.

YTD Price Performance: -7.95%

Average Trading Volume: 226,333

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$607.6M

