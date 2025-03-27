Beijing Enterprises Environment Group Announces CEO Change

Beijing Enterprises Environment Group Limited ( (HK:0154) ) just unveiled an update.

Beijing Enterprises Environment Group Limited has announced a change in its executive leadership, with Mr. CHEN Xinguo stepping down as CEO due to segregation of duties, while remaining as an Executive Director and Chairman of the Board. Mr. LI Ai has been appointed as the new CEO, bringing extensive experience in state-owned enterprise development and corporate operations. This leadership change is expected to strengthen the company’s strategic direction and operational efficiency.

Beijing Enterprises Environment Group Limited operates in the environmental industry, focusing on the development and management of state-owned enterprises. The company is involved in corporate operations and risk management, with a market focus on enhancing its leadership and operational capabilities.

