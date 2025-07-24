Beijing Energy Reports Strong Electricity Generation in Q2 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Beijing Energy International Holding ( (HK:0686) ) has issued an update.

Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. announced that its power plants generated approximately 6,516,449 MWh of electricity in the second quarter of 2025, contributing to a total of 12,603,461 MWh for the first half of the year. This substantial electricity generation underscores the company’s growing capacity and operational efficiency in the renewable energy sector, potentially enhancing its market position and offering positive implications for stakeholders.

More about Beijing Energy International Holding

Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the generation of electricity through its power plants. The company is involved in solar, wind, and hydroelectric power generation, with a significant presence in various regions of China as well as international locations like Australia and Vietnam.

YTD Price Performance: 38.19%

Average Trading Volume: 398,862

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$2.79B

