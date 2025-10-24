Beijing Energy Reports Significant Q3 2025 Electricity Generation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Beijing Energy International Holding ( (HK:0686) ) is now available.

Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. announced that its power plants generated approximately 6,649,820 megawatt-hours of electricity in the third quarter of 2025. This contributes to a total of 19,253,281 megawatt-hours for the first nine months of the year. The announcement highlights the company’s continued growth in renewable energy production, reinforcing its position in the industry and potentially benefiting stakeholders through increased energy output and market expansion.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0686) stock is a Hold with a HK$1.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Beijing Energy International Holding stock, see the HK:0686 Stock Forecast page.

More about Beijing Energy International Holding

Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. operates in the renewable energy sector, focusing on the development and management of power plants. The company primarily engages in solar, wind, and hydroelectric power generation, with a significant presence in China and international markets such as Australia and Vietnam.

YTD Price Performance: 36.02%

Average Trading Volume: 771,482

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$2.75B

Learn more about 0686 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue