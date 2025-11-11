Beijing Energy Prepares for Special General Meeting with Register Closure

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst
Beijing Energy International Holding ( (HK:0686) ) just unveiled an update.
Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. has announced the closure of its register of members in preparation for a special general meeting (SGM) scheduled for November 28, 2025. This meeting will address key corporate matters including the issuance of asset-backed securities (ABS) and equity transfer agreements, as well as financial services and finance lease business framework agreements for the upcoming years. The closure of the register signifies a critical step in facilitating shareholder participation in these significant corporate decisions.
More about Beijing Energy International Holding
Average Trading Volume: 624,047
Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell
Current Market Cap: HK$2.64B
