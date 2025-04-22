Beijing Energy Expands Renewable Portfolio with New Wind Project

Beijing Energy International Holding ( (HK:0686) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Beijing Energy International Holding has announced that its non-wholly-owned subsidiary, BES Cangzhou, has entered into an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract with a consortium for an 80MW wind power generation project in Hebei Province, China. The contract, valued at approximately RMB509 million, involves comprehensive EPC services including design, procurement, construction, and testing, with a one-year warranty period. This transaction, classified as discloseable under Hong Kong’s listing rules, underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its renewable energy footprint.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $286.2M

