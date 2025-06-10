Beijing Energy Discloses CEO Emoluments in Supplemental Report

Confident Investing Starts Here:

Easily unpack a company's performance with TipRanks' new KPI Data for smart investment decisions

Receive undervalued, market resilient stocks right to your inbox with TipRanks' Smart Value Newsletter

Beijing Energy International Holding ( (HK:0686) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. has issued a supplemental announcement to its annual reports for the years ending 2020 through 2024. The company disclosed the individual emoluments of its CEO, Mr. Zhu Jun, which were previously omitted. This additional information does not affect any other details in the annual reports, and stakeholders are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the company’s shares.

More about Beijing Energy International Holding

YTD Price Performance: 24.00%

Average Trading Volume: 427,844

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: HK$2.68B

See more data about 0686 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & Disclosure

Looking for a trading platform? Check out TipRanks' Best Online Brokers guide, and find the ideal broker for your trades.