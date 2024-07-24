Beijing Energy Announces Upcoming Shareholder Meeting

Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. (HK:0686) has released an update.

Beijing Energy International Holding Co., Ltd. has announced a special general meeting (SGM) to be held on August 8, 2024, where shareholders will vote on the approval of an EPC Contract and the appointment of new directors, including Mr. Wang Cheng as a non-executive Director and Mr. Zeng Ming as an independent non-executive Director. Shareholders unable to attend may appoint proxies to vote on their behalf, provided the necessary documentation is submitted prior to the meeting.

For further insights into HK:0686 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.