Beijing Chunlizhengda Plans Board Meeting for Q3 Results

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:1858) has released an update.

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. has announced an upcoming board meeting scheduled for October 30, 2024, to review its third-quarter financial results and consider an interim dividend. This meeting could impact investor sentiment as the company discusses its performance and potential shareholder returns.

For further insights into HK:1858 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.