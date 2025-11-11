Beijing Chunlizhengda Invests in Structured Deposit Products

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An update from Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. Class H ( (HK:1858) ) is now available.

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. has announced the subscription of structured deposit products with various branches of the Bank of Beijing and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, amounting to significant investments using both internal resources and temporary idle proceeds from public issuance of A shares. These transactions, which exceed 5% but are below 25% of applicable percentage ratios, are classified as discloseable transactions under the Listing Rules, requiring reporting and announcement but exempt from shareholder approval.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:1858) stock is a Hold with a HK$17.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. Class H stock, see the HK:1858 Stock Forecast page.

More about Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. Class H

Beijing Chunlizhengda Medical Instruments Co., Ltd. is a joint stock limited company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates in the medical instruments industry, focusing on the development and production of medical devices.

Average Trading Volume: 2,400,197

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$10.13B

