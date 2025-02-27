BeiGene Releases 2024 Annual Report Highlighting Strong Market Position

An update from BeiGene Ltd ( (HK:6160) ) is now available.

BeiGene, Ltd. has released its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The report highlights the company’s compliance with filing requirements and its status as a well-known seasoned issuer. The company’s market value, as of June 28, 2024, was approximately $8.7 billion, reflecting its significant presence in the global biotechnology sector.

BeiGene, Ltd. is a biotechnology company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative cancer therapies. It operates primarily in the pharmaceutical industry, with a market focus on oncology treatments.

YTD Price Performance: 47.99%

Average Trading Volume: 2,213,622

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$233.7B

