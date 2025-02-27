BeiGene Announces New Chair for Audit Committee

BeiGene Ltd ( (HK:6160) ) has shared an update.

BeiGene, Ltd. has announced a change in the leadership of its Audit Committee, with Ms. Shalini Sharp appointed as the new Chair, effective March 1, 2025. This change in the Audit Committee leadership is part of the company’s ongoing governance strategy, potentially impacting its oversight and financial reporting processes, which are crucial for maintaining investor confidence and regulatory compliance.

More about BeiGene Ltd

YTD Price Performance: 47.99%

Average Trading Volume: 2,213,622

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$233.7B

