BeiGene Announces 2025 Annual General Meeting with Digital Proxy Distribution

BeiGene, Ltd. has announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for May 21, 2025, in the Cayman Islands. The company will primarily use the Internet to distribute proxy materials, reflecting a shift towards digital communication with shareholders. This move may enhance accessibility and reduce costs, aligning with modern corporate governance practices.

BeiGene, Ltd. operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and commercialization of innovative cancer therapies. The company is listed on multiple stock exchanges, including Nasdaq, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, indicating its global market presence.

