Begbies Traynor Executes Share Buyback Program

Begbies Traynor ( (GB:BEG) ) just unveiled an update.

Begbies Traynor Group PLC has executed a share buyback program, purchasing 30,044 ordinary shares at an average price of 124.83 pence per share on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM. This transaction reduces the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares and providing flexibility in capital management. The repurchased shares are held in treasury, and the total number of shares in issue now stands at 159,619,626, excluding treasury shares. This move is part of the company’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and may impact shareholder calculations under regulatory disclosure rules.

Begbies Traynor Group PLC operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on business recovery, financial advisory, and property services. The company is known for its expertise in handling corporate insolvency and restructuring, providing support to businesses in financial distress.

