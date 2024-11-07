Begbies Traynor Executes Share Buyback on AIM

Begbies Traynor (GB:BEG) has released an update.

Begbies Traynor Group PLC has repurchased 315,000 shares as part of its ongoing buyback program, with the shares being acquired on the London Stock Exchange at prices ranging from 95.61p to 96p. These shares will be held in treasury, adjusting the total shares in circulation to 158,122,335. This move is part of the company’s strategic efforts to manage its share capital effectively.

