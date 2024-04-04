Bega Cheese Director Buys More Shares

Bega Cheese Limited (AU:BGA) has released an update.

Bega Cheese Limited has disclosed that Director George Harper Kilpatrick increased his stake in the company, acquiring 302 ordinary shares as part of the firm’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan announced earlier. The transaction, which took place on April 4, 2024, brought Kilpatrick’s total holdings to 31,084 shares, reflecting his ongoing investment in the company’s growth.

For further insights into AU:BGA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.