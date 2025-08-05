Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

BEENOS ( (JP:3328) ) just unveiled an update.

BEENOS Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the third quarter ending June 30, 2025, showing a significant decline in net sales by 30.7% compared to the previous year, while operating income increased by 82%. Despite the drop in sales, the company improved its capital adequacy ratio to 50.8% from 45.2% in the previous year, indicating a stronger financial position. The company maintained its dividend forecast with no changes and highlighted a change in accounting policies due to revised standards, which could impact future financial reporting.

More about BEENOS

BEENOS Inc. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, operating in the e-commerce and online marketplace industry. The company focuses on providing various online services, including cross-border e-commerce solutions, and has a market presence primarily in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 32,150

Current Market Cap: Yen51.08B

