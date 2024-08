Beeks Financial Cloud Group Plc (GB:BKS) has released an update.

Beeks Financial Cloud Group plc has announced a change in shareholding by Chairman Mark Cubitt, who transferred 70,707 ordinary shares at no cost into a CREST nominee account, maintaining his beneficial ownership. The transaction, carried out on August 29, 2024, does not alter Cubitt’s overall 0.11% stake in the company’s issued share capital.

