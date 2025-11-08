Bedford Metals Completes $450,000 Private Placement

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Academy Metals ( (TSE:BFM) ) has shared an announcement.

Bedford Metals Corp., a company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange, has successfully completed a non-brokered private placement, raising $450,000 through the issuance of 2,250,000 units at $0.20 per unit. Each unit includes one common share and one warrant, with the latter allowing the purchase of an additional share at $0.35 until November 2028. The funds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes, and the securities are subject to resale restrictions until March 2026.

More about Academy Metals

Average Trading Volume: 68,034

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: C$18.67M

