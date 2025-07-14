Becton Dickinson Announces $17.5B Merger with Waters

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Becton Dickinson ( (BDX) ) has shared an announcement.

On July 14, 2025, Becton Dickinson and Waters Corporation announced a definitive agreement to combine BD’s Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business with Waters in a Reverse Morris Trust transaction valued at approximately $17.5 billion. This strategic move aims to create a leading life science and diagnostics company with a strong presence in high-growth markets, doubling Waters’ total addressable market to $40 billion. The combined company is expected to generate significant shareholder value through cost and revenue synergies, with anticipated annualized EBITDA synergies of $345 million by 2030. The transaction is expected to be accretive to adjusted EPS in the first year, with a promising financial outlook projecting mid-to-high single-digit revenue growth and mid-teens adjusted EPS growth over the next five years.

Spark’s Take on BDX Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BDX is a Outperform.

Becton Dickinson’s overall stock score is supported by strong financial performance and strategic initiatives, despite technical resistance and valuation concerns. Earnings call insights reveal robust EPS growth, though revenue challenges and external pressures remain significant.

More about Becton Dickinson

Becton Dickinson, also known as BD, is a New Jersey-based company operating in the life sciences and diagnostics industry. The company focuses on biosciences and diagnostic solutions, providing innovative technologies for regulated, high-volume testing markets.

Average Trading Volume: 3,045,076

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $50.43B

