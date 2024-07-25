Beazley Advances Share Buyback with New Acquisition

Beazley (GB:BEZ) has released an update.

Beazley PLC has continued its share repurchase program with the acquisition of 300,000 ordinary shares for cancellation on July 25, 2024. The shares were bought through Deutsche Numis with prices ranging from 645.50p to 660.00p, and an average purchase price of 655.4410p. Since the program’s announcement on March 8, 2024, Beazley has cumulatively repurchased over 26 million shares.

For further insights into GB:BEZ stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.