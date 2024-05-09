Beazley Advances Share Buyback Effort

Beazley plc (GB:BEZ) has released an update.

Beazley plc has continued its share repurchase program, buying back 125,000 of its own shares on May 9, 2024, for cancellation. The prices ranged from 662.50p to 670.00p per share, with the volume weighted average being 666.4053p. Since the program’s announcement, the company has repurchased over 10 million shares, signaling a significant return of value to its shareholders.

