Beauty Farm Invests in Wealth Management Products

Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry Inc. announced that it has subscribed to principal-guaranteed wealth management products from ICBC, totaling RMB250 million, to make efficient use of idle funds. The transactions, which include subscriptions made on April 14, 2025, and March 19, 2025, are aggregated and classified as a discloseable transaction under the Listing Rules, requiring notification and announcement due to exceeding certain percentage thresholds.

Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry Inc. is a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands, operating in the medical and health industry. The company focuses on providing health and beauty services, leveraging its market presence to offer a range of wellness and aesthetic solutions.

YTD Price Performance: -4.61%

Average Trading Volume: 164,727

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$3.99B

