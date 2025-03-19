Beauty Farm Invests in Wealth Management Products

Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry, Inc. ( (HK:2373) ) has issued an update.

Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry Inc. announced the subscription of wealth management products to optimize the use of idle funds. The company, through its subsidiaries, invested a total of RMB250 million in principal-guaranteed products from ICBC. The transactions, when aggregated, exceed 5% of applicable percentage ratios, making them discloseable under Hong Kong’s Listing Rules.

Beauty Farm Medical & Health Industry Inc. operates in the medical and health industry, focusing on providing health-related services and products.

