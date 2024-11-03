Beamtree Holdings Reports Strong Q1 Growth and Expansion

Beamtree Holdings Ltd (AU:BMT) has released an update.

Beamtree Holdings Ltd (ASX: BMT) reports a promising 16% growth in group revenue for Q1 FY25, driven by significant international expansion and recurring revenue increases. The company has reduced its operating loss to $0.2 million, indicating improved profitability and disciplined cost management. With a strong pipeline and new contract wins in key markets like Saudi Arabia and the UK, Beamtree is on track to achieve its ambitious financial goals for FY25 and beyond.

For further insights into AU:BMT stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.