Beamr Imaging to Highlight AI-Driven Video Innovations at NVIDIA GTC

Beamr Imaging Ltd. ( (BMR) ) has issued an update.

On February 27, 2025, Beamr Imaging Ltd. announced that its CEO, Sharon Carmel, will present at the NVIDIA GTC on March 17, 2025, discussing AI-driven video compression. Beamr will showcase how AI algorithms enhance video quality and workflow efficiency, utilizing NVIDIA technology. This presentation highlights Beamr’s positioning in the AI-driven video industry, demonstrating its capability to optimize video workflows and integrate AI-driven processes. The event underscores Beamr’s commitment to revolutionizing video content through AI, impacting stakeholders by offering scalable video optimization solutions.

More about Beamr Imaging Ltd.

Beamr Imaging Ltd. is a leader in content-adaptive video optimization and modernization, serving top media companies like Netflix and Paramount. The company is renowned for its perceptual optimization technology (CABR), which is backed by 53 patents and has won an Emmy® award for Technology and Engineering. Beamr’s technology reduces video file size by up to 50% while maintaining quality. Beamr Cloud, a GPU-based video optimization service, is available to AWS and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure customers, enabling video modernization to advanced formats such as AV1 and HEVC.

