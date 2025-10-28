Beacon Rise Holdings Announces Directorate Change

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Beacon Rise Holdings PLC ( (GB:BRS) ) is now available.

Beacon Rise Holdings PLC announced the resignation of Yunxia Wang as Non-Executive Director, effective December 31, 2025, as she pursues other interests. The CEO, Xiaobing Wang, expressed gratitude for her contributions and wished her well in future endeavors, indicating a smooth transition and continued stability within the company’s leadership.

More about Beacon Rise Holdings PLC

Average Trading Volume: 5,234

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £2.08M

