Beacon Minerals Launches Largest Drill Program at Iguana Deposit

Beacon Minerals ( (AU:BCN) ) has provided an announcement.

Beacon Minerals has commenced its largest reverse circulation drill program at the Lady Ida – Iguana Deposit, aiming to enhance geological confidence and update the mineral resource. This initiative is expected to impact the company’s operations by potentially increasing the resource base and strengthening its position in the mining industry.

More about Beacon Minerals

Beacon Minerals Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on mineral exploration and development. The company primarily deals with gold deposits and is involved in projects like the Lady Ida Project, which is part of the Mount Ida Greenstone Belt.

Average Trading Volume: 97,042

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$127.3M

