Beacon Minerals Issues New Shares Following Option Exercise

Beacon Minerals ( (AU:BCN) ) has shared an update.

Beacon Minerals Limited has issued 18,738 fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of listed options at an exercise price of $0.030 per share. This issuance was conducted without disclosure to investors under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act, and the company has confirmed compliance with relevant provisions of the Act, indicating transparency and adherence to regulatory requirements.

More about Beacon Minerals

Beacon Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing on mineral exploration and production. The company is primarily involved in the extraction and processing of gold and other valuable minerals, with a market focus on expanding its resource base and enhancing shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 4,575,698

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$114.1M

