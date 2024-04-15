Beacon Minerals Excels in Gold Production and Sales

Beacon Minerals Limited (AU:BCN) has released an update.

Beacon Minerals Limited reported a robust March quarter at its Jaurdi Gold Project with 5,273 ounces of gold produced and $19.54 million in sales, reflecting a strong average sale price of $3,129 per ounce. The company highlighted the successful mining at MacPhersons Reward Project, which is ahead of schedule and under budget, alongside better-than-expected grades from the Geko low-grade stockpiles. Beacon Minerals maintains a healthy financial position with a market capitalization of $108.94 million and $14.06 million in cash as of March 31, 2024.

