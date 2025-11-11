Beacon Minerals Announces Quotation of New Securities

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Beacon Minerals ( (AU:BCN) ) has provided an update.

Beacon Minerals Limited has announced the quotation of new securities on the ASX, with a total of 63 ordinary fully paid shares to be issued. This move indicates the company’s ongoing efforts to manage its capital structure and potentially enhance its market position, which could have implications for its financial strategy and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:BCN) stock is a Hold with a A$2.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Beacon Minerals stock, see the AU:BCN Stock Forecast page.

More about Beacon Minerals

Beacon Minerals Limited operates in the mining industry, focusing primarily on the exploration and production of mineral resources. The company is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code BCN.

Average Trading Volume: 111,387

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$256.2M

