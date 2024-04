Beach Energy Limited (AU:BPT) has released an update.

Beach Energy Limited has announced the issuance of 138,177 unquoted equity securities under its MATCHED RIGHTS employee incentive scheme, with an issue date of March 29, 2024. These securities will remain unquoted on the ASX due to transfer restrictions that apply until the end of a specified period.

