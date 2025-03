BCM Achieves High Recovery Rates in ISR Test, Boosting Confidence for Pilot Trial

BBX Minerals Limited ( (AU:BCM) ) has issued an update.

Brazilian Critical Minerals Limited announced promising results from their in-situ recovery (ISR) column test conducted at ANSTO, which showed significantly higher recovery rates of rare earth elements than previously estimated. These results, achieved under conditions simulating actual production environments, suggest a positive outlook for the upcoming field pilot trial, potentially enhancing BCM’s operational capabilities and market positioning in the critical minerals sector.

More about BBX Minerals Limited

Brazilian Critical Minerals Limited (BCM) operates in the critical minerals industry, focusing on the extraction and recovery of rare earth elements. The company is engaged in innovative mining techniques, particularly in-situ recovery (ISR) methods, to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of its operations.

Average Trading Volume: 565,694

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$10.63M

