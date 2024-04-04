BCI Minerals Adjusts Stake in Agrimin Limited

Agrimin Limited (AU:AMN) has released an update.

BCI Minerals Limited has reported a change in their substantial holdings in Agrimin Limited, with their voting power adjusting from 13.00% to 11.35% due to the dilution effect of share issues. The change occurred between December 20, 2022, and March 27, 2024, with no new associates reported in the process. BCI Minerals now holds 37,377,388 ordinary shares directly, as stated in the latest notice dated April 4, 2024.

