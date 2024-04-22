BBX Minerals Unveils Major Rare Earths Discovery

BBX Minerals Limited (AU:BCM) has released an update.

Brazilian Critical Minerals Ltd announces a significant maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Ema Rare Earth Project, revealing over 1 billion tonnes of inferred resources, with high magnetic rare earth oxide content, making it one of Brazil’s most enriched deposits. The discovery, which covers only 46% of the potential area, indicates a high potential for expansion in both grade and tonnage. This breakthrough positions the company as a promising player in the global rare earths market.

