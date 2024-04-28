BBX Minerals Touts Progress in Brazilian Rare Earth Project

BBX Minerals Limited (AU:BCM) has released an update.

BBX Minerals Limited is advancing its mega-scale Ionic Rare Earth project in Brazil, with a focus on exploration outcomes and mineral resource development as presented in their latest investor briefing. This presentation, which includes significant forward-looking statements, builds upon a series of announcements made to the Australian Securities Exchange, underscoring no new data has materially altered their mineral resource estimates. The company emphasizes that the presentation is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice or an offer to sell securities.

For further insights into AU:BCM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.