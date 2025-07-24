BBVA to Present Q2 2025 Financial Results on July 31

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Banco Bilbao ( (BBVA) ).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) announced that it will present its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 on July 31, 2025. The presentation will be accessible via their website, with a recording available for at least one month. This announcement is significant as it provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial performance and strategic direction, potentially impacting investor decisions and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (BBVA) stock is a Buy with a $13.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on BBVA Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, BBVA is a Outperform.

BBVA’s overall score reflects its strong financial performance, particularly in profitability and strategic growth initiatives, as highlighted in the earnings call. The attractive valuation and positive technical indicators support a favorable outlook, despite liquidity challenges and macroeconomic uncertainties.

More about Banco Bilbao

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (BBVA) operates in the banking industry, offering a range of financial services including retail banking, asset management, and investment banking. The company is headquartered in Madrid, Spain, and is focused on expanding its market presence through digital transformation and customer-centric strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 2,159,053

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $86.98B

