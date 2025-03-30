BBMG Corporation Updates Depreciation Period for Fixed Assets

BBMG ( (HK:2009) ) has provided an announcement.

BBMG Corporation announced a change in the accounting estimate for the depreciation period of its fixed assets, effective from January 1, 2025. This change, approved by the Board of Directors, reflects the company’s improved equipment lifecycle due to enhanced management practices and aligns the depreciation period with the actual service life of its assets, without affecting previous financial statements.

More about BBMG

BBMG Corporation is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the industrial sector. The company focuses on implementing national industrial policies, advancing digital and intelligent transformation, and refining management practices to improve equipment operation quality and efficiency.

Average Trading Volume: 0

See more data about 2009 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue