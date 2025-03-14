BBMG Corporation Schedules Board Meeting to Approve Annual Results

BBMG ( (HK:2009) ) has issued an announcement.

BBMG Corporation has announced a board meeting scheduled for March 28, 2025, to review and approve the company’s annual financial results for the year ending December 31, 2024. This meeting is crucial for stakeholders as it will provide insights into the company’s financial health and operational performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor confidence.

BBMG Corporation is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the construction materials industry. It primarily focuses on producing and supplying building materials and property development services.

