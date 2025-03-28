BBMG Corporation Reports Increased Net Loss for 2024

BBMG ( (HK:2009) ) has provided an announcement.

BBMG Corporation reported its annual results for the year ended December 31, 2024, revealing a net loss attributable to shareholders of approximately RMB555.2 million, a significant decline from the previous year’s net profit of RMB25.3 million. Despite a slight increase in operating revenue by 2.6% to RMB110,711.8 million, the company experienced a decrease in gross profit margin and an increase in net loss, impacting its financial performance. The Board has recommended a final dividend of RMB0.05 per share, subject to shareholder approval, reflecting a cautious approach amid challenging market conditions.

BBMG Corporation is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the construction materials industry. The company and its subsidiaries focus on producing and distributing building materials, including cement and other construction-related products.

