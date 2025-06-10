BBMG Corporation Proposes Governance Reforms Amid Regulatory Changes

Confident Investing Starts Here:

BBMG ( (HK:2009) ) has shared an update.

BBMG Corporation has announced proposed amendments to its Articles of Association and Rules of Procedures, including the abolishment of its supervisory board in favor of an audit and risk committee. These changes are in response to recent amendments in Chinese Company Law and the expansion of the paperless listing regime on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. The proposals will be considered at the company’s 2025 First Extraordinary General Meeting, with implications for improved governance and operational efficiency.

BBMG Corporation is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating primarily in the construction materials industry. The company focuses on the production and distribution of cement, property development, and investment, with a significant presence in the Chinese market.

Average Trading Volume: 10,796,479

Current Market Cap: HK$15.82B

