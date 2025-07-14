BBMG Corporation Issues Profit Warning for 2025 Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

BBMG ( (HK:2009) ) just unveiled an announcement.

BBMG Corporation has issued a profit warning for its 2025 interim results, expecting a significant net loss attributable to shareholders between RMB1.3 billion and RMB1.6 billion. Despite improvements in the cement business with increased selling prices and reduced costs, the property sector faced challenges due to ongoing market adjustments, leading to pricing pressures and decreased project gross profit margins.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:2009) stock is a Hold with a HK$0.80 price target.

More about BBMG

BBMG Corporation is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating primarily in the cement and property sectors. The company focuses on lean operations in its cement business, implementing cost-reduction and efficiency-enhancing measures, while also engaging in market sales and industry ecosystem development.

Average Trading Volume: 23,856,921

Current Market Cap: HK$16.84B



