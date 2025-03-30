BBMG Corporation Announces Jidong Cement’s 2024 Annual Report Release

BBMG ( (HK:2009) ) has provided an update.

BBMG Corporation announced the publication of the 2024 Annual Report for its controlling subsidiary, Tangshan Jidong Cement Co., Ltd. The report was released in several Chinese financial publications and on the CNINFO website. This announcement highlights BBMG’s continued transparency and regulatory compliance, potentially impacting its market positioning positively by reinforcing investor confidence and stakeholder trust.

BBMG Corporation is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, primarily operating in the construction materials industry. Its main products include cement and other building materials, with a market focus on the Chinese construction sector.

