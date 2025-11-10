BBMG Corporation Announces Board Changes with New Non-Executive Director Appointment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from BBMG ( (HK:2009) ).

BBMG Corporation has announced a change in its Board of Directors, with Ms. Hao Liwei resigning as a non-executive director and a member of the Audit and Risk Committee, effective November 10, 2025. Ms. Hao will continue her role at the Green, Low-Carbon, and Environmental Protection Technology Research Institute, a subsidiary of BBMG. The Board expressed gratitude for her contributions. Concurrently, Mr. Kong Qinghui has been appointed as a non-executive director, bringing extensive experience from various roles within the company and its subsidiaries. This change is expected to support BBMG’s strategic direction and operational development.

More about BBMG

BBMG Corporation is a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, operating in the building materials industry. It focuses on products and services related to green, low-carbon, and environmental protection technologies, with a market focus on construction and building materials.

Average Trading Volume: 22,477,123

Current Market Cap: HK$17.92B

